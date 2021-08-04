Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's been two months since Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

The Inter midfielder collapsed in the first half of the match at Parken Stadium.

Eriksen spent some time on the floor before being taken to hospital.

Fortunately, the 29-year-old pulled through and has since made a full recovery.

53 days has passed since that collapse and Eriksen made his return to Inter training on Wednesday morning.

He was greeted by his teammates who looked delighted to see the midfielder making his return.

Inter have posted the footage on their official Twitter page and you can watch it below.

You love to see it.

Football fans enjoyed seeing Eriksen back at the training ground and you can view some reaction below.

Inter also confirmed in a statement that Eriksen is in 'excellent physical and mental condition'.

"This morning Christian Eriksen paid a visit to the Suning Training Centre in Appiano Gentile," Inter's statement said.

"The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, team-mates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape.

"He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process."

It is unknown whether Eriksen will be allowed to put on an Inter shirt again due to Serie A rules saying players with defibrillators cannot partake in the competition.

But, regardless of whether he's allowed to play for the club or not, it's great to see him looking so well and in such great spirits.

