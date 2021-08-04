FIFA 22: New features for Career Mode apparently "in the works"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Details regarding FIFA 22 and its Career Mode feature have been leaked online prior to an official announcement from the developers.

The virtual football series is set to make its loud and proud debut for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with its all-new HyperMotion technology that will be exclusive for those respective systems.

This means that hundreds of new animations have been added, thanks to the way that this has been implemented, through an intense 11-a-side match which has enabled EA to gather more data to replicate realism as accurately as possible.

FIFA is one of the few games that has a fanbase that adores a variety of game modes, with Career Mode being one of them.

While information has been limited in relation to FIFA 22 at this time, leaks emerged online regarding what might be included this time around for the first time.

FIFA 22 Career Mode Details

Thanks to FUTZone, we discovered some information regarding a feature that was allegedly put through its paces during the Alpha test period.

He revealed that a "Practice Arena" is "in the works" for the Player Career Mode, something that we have seen similarly at the main menu of games such as FIFA 12 and FIFA 13.

We are sure this would be a welcome addition to this game mode, meaning that gamers can put their player through his or her paces before unleashing that player into competitive games.

FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

