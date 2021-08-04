Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: How To Buy Tickets

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Errol Spence Jr and Manny Pacquiao are fighting each other later this month and we have all the information you need to know about tickets for the big bout.

No doubt many will be wanting to see the two fight against each other. With Spence Jr undefeated in the boxing world and wanting to face huge welterweight Terence Crawford, there is a lot at stake.

Pacquiao is aged 42 and without a fight since 2019; if he does manage to defeat Spence Jr, it would be a huge scalp in his great career that has spanned decades.

The fight promises to be a good spectacle and we are hoping to see some big blows on the night.

Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr Ticket News

The fight will be taking place on August 21st in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena, and not only do we have a great main event, but we also have a stacked undercard too.

With the event only a few weeks away, boxing fans will be very pleased due to the fact that tickets for the boxing fight are already on sale.

For those who want to go watch the fight live, there are still tickets available via the T-Mobile Arena website.

There are still a lot of tickets on sale, and all fans going to the event will have to abide by the COVID laws that are set in Las Vegas.

There is a huge price range on the tickets depending on where you are sitting in the stadium. The cheapest cost around $330, while the most expensive are a huge $13,000. These very expensive tickets will see you situated right in front of the action and close to the boxing ring.

It is good that they have quite a big price range, as some will not want to fork out 1000s of dollars for this event. Be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.

