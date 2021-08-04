Football Manager 2022: Will There Be A Beta?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is soon approaching and many gaming fans will be wondering whether there will be a beta coming out anytime soon.

The in-depth football game has been a huge success for many years and no doubt many are raring to get their hands on the new game coming out later this year.

With a lot more features coming to the game, and a huge database featuring players across the globe, Football Manager is for those who want to give coaching a go, be it with European powerhouses or non-league sides.

This latest game in the franchise promises to be the best one yet and no doubt players are over the moon to see it be released soon.

Football Manager 2022 Beta: Is there one coming?

A beta is always a good idea from game developers due to the fact that it means they can test out the game and see if there are any issues that need fixing.

Football Manager does tend to bring out a beta, and although it has not been officially confirmed yet, it is known that a beta will be released for the game in the near future.

Those who pre-order the game can access the beta, which typically comes out a couple of weeks before the official release.

The release date for Football Manager 2022 is set for November 2021, and therefore we expect the beta to come out late in October or in early November.

Typically, the beta doesn’t always involve every in-game feature, but you get enough content to last you a couple of weeks and work out whether the game is going to be good or not.

This makes the beta very important for the developers, as the gaming community will either criticise the game if they think it is not good enough, or massively praise it if they enjoy it.

When an official date is revealed for the beta of the game, we will provide you with all the information and updates you need to make sure you can get the beta.

