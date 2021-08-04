Gran Turismo 7: What will the price be?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gran Turismo 7 is in line to be the next major gaming release under Sony's umbrella.

The virtual racing sim, arguably, was responsible for helping put the Japanese gaming company's PlayStation console on the map in the late 1990s, following the huge success of the first game for the PS1.

News surfaced of a seventh game in the making following beta details that were unintentionally leaked by PlayStation's official website previously, with many excited to see what Sony come up with on the next-generation console PlayStation 5.

While the game is not expected to be launched until at least 2022, this has not stopped fans of the franchise from discussing in length on Reddit what they want to see and what is expected.

Speculation is rife regarding how many different versions of the game will be on sale, and also how much they will cost.

Gran Turismo 7 Price

At this moment, there are no details available regarding the price of Gran Turismo 7, nor whether the cost fluctuates depending on if you purchase for either PS4 or PS5.

Looking at the last release, Gran Turismo Sport was priced at £49.99 for the PS4 and £59.99 for the deluxe edition.

We are expecting similar to be released for Gran Turismo 7, maybe even a possible collector's edition which might be available at a premium price.

However, fear not! We will update this section as soon as more information is available in due course. So, strap yourself in, and watch for the lights!

