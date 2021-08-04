Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's been a brilliant few years for Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian was one of the most sought after wonderkids in the world after making his debut for Vancouver Whitecaps in 2016.

His performances in Major League Soccer led to Bayern paying $22 million for his services in 2018.

Fast forward three years and Davies, still just 20 years old, is now arguably the best left-back in the world.

Davies has had a frustrating last few weeks.

The left-back suffered an injury to his ankle last month that saw him ruled out of Canada's Gold Cup campaign.

He has recovered quickly though and was back in training at Bayern this week.

And he looks in great shape ahead of the 2021/22 season. When Davies signed for Bayern he was not physically imposing at all.

But, three years on, Davies now looks stacked after undergoing an impressive body transformation.

Below is an image of Davies in action for Bayern in July 2019...

And this is an image of Alphonso Davies in Bayern training earlier this week... photo credit: Instagram: alphonsodavies

To say Davies is in good shape going into the new season would be an understatement.

He becomes the latest player to have packed on the muscle while at the German club.

Leon Goretzka is the most notable player as the midfielder hit the gym hard during lockdown last year.

Other players to have undergone impressive body transformations while at Bayern include Philippe Coutinho and Robert Lewandowski.

Images of Davies' physique once again beg the question - what on earth are they feeding their players at Bayern?!

