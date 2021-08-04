Watford Transfer News: Championship side eye raid for Hornets ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford will be aiming to make the perfect start to their return to the Premier League later this month when they host Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

Having coasted to an impressive second-place finish in the Championship earlier this year, it will be fascinating to see whether the Hornets can push on under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz.

Ahead of what will be his first full season in charge of Watford, the Spaniard has decided to make some major alterations to the club's squad.

As well as securing the services of eight new players in the current transfer window, Munoz has opted to wave goodbye to the likes of Ben Wilmot, Achraf Lazaar and Carlos Sanchez.

Meanwhile, forward Adalberto Penaranda is set to spend the upcoming campaign on loan at Las Palmas after sealing a temporary move to the Canary Islands-based outfit last month.

Considering that there is still plenty of time left before the window closes, it wouldn't be at all surprising if there is more activity at Watford.

One of the players who is currently facing an uncertain future is midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah whose current deal with the Hornets expires next year.

Although the 26-year-old has reportedly been offered a new contract by Watford, he has yet to decide whether to extend his stay at the club.

In an update concerning Chalobah's current situation, it has been revealed that Fulham have emerged as potential suitors for the midfielder.

According to The Athletic, the Cottagers are keeping tabs on Chalobah ahead of a potential raid.

It is understood that Fulham may also launch an ambitious move for fellow Watford midfielder Will Hughes who recently rejected a new deal.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Chalobah managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship last season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from this particular division.

During the 38 league games that he played for Watford, the midfielder managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 as he ranked in the top-five at Vicarage Road for interceptions per game (1.4).

Although there is no guarantee that Chalobah will be able to take the Premier League by storm later this year, the Hornets ought to keep him at the club as they may not be able to find a suitable replacement at this stage of the window.

Providing that the midfielder is able to make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Munoz, he could emerge as a key player for a Watford side who will be desperate to establish themselves as a mainstay in the top-flight next season.

