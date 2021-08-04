Sheffield Wednesday Transfer Rumours: Owls linked with swoop for 6ft 2inch forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Sunday at the hands of Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday are set to kick-off their League One campaign with a trip to The Valley this weekend.

Whilst Charlton Athletic will unquestionably pose a tough test for the Owls, manager Darren Moore will be hoping to use the positives gained from his side's meeting with Huddersfield to his advantage by overseeing an encouraging performance in south-east London.

Ahead of this particular showdown, the Wednesday boss has managed to make some further alterations to his squad.

Having sealed a temporary deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Theo Corbeanu on Monday, Moore backed up this particular move by clinching a deal for George Byers yesterday who has joined the club on a permanent basis from Swansea City.

Seemingly not content with the influx of players in recent weeks, Moore could now be about to set his sights on a player who has previously excelled in League One.

According to The Sheffield Star, Wednesday are reportedly keeping tabs on Stoke City forward Lee Gregory ahead of a potential swoop.

It is understood that the 6ft 2inch Potters man is on the club's list of targets heading into the new term.

After being limited to just six league appearances during the first-half of the previous campaign, Gregory was loaned out by Stoke to Derby County earlier this year.

Before having his spell at Pride Park curtailed by injury, the forward managed to illustrate some signs of promise for the Rams as he provided four direct goal contributions in 11 games.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Gregory has managed to find the back of the net on 38 occasions in 84 League One appearances during his career, it is hardly a surprise that Wednesday are monitoring his situation at Stoke.

No longer guaranteed regular first-team football at the bet365 Stadium following the Potters' decision to sign Sam Surridge, the forward may feel as if it is time to move on to pastures new this summer.

Whilst Wednesday will need to overcome some financial hurdles in order to seal a move, they ought to push ahead with this particular pursuit.

Providing that Gregory decides to join the Owls, there is every chance that he could potentially spearhead a push for promotion if he is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

