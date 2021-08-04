Man United Transfer News: Jesse Lingard holds talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a first-team opportunity, the Daily Star reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jesse Lingard?

The report discloses that the 28-year-old has held talks with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his future at the club to make it clear that he wants to stay on for next season and fight for a first-team place.

The report also reveals that West Ham want to sign Lingard, but they will not meet United's £35m valuation of the player.

How did Lingard perform on loan last season?

Lingard joined West Ham on loan for the second-half of last season, after making only three appearances for United in the first-half of the campaign.

The player had a superb spell with the Hammers, scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League games. After that run of form it is no surprise that West Ham reportedly want to sign Lingard on a permanent basis.

Enter Giveaway

Could Lingard force his way back into United's starting XI?

Lingard might not be able to force himself into the United side on a regular basis, but he is a more than useful option to have in the squad. He can play as a number 10, a winger or perhaps even as a central midfielder on occasion - maybe against a team near the bottom end of the Premier League or a lower league side.

Lingard's chances of starting every week are hindered by Bruno Fernandes, who is undeniably the first-choice attacking midfielder in the Manchester United squad.

Last season Fernandes made 58 appearances for the Old Trafford side, scoring 28 goals and chipping in with 17 assists. Lingard might not be able to match that tally, but his performances for West Ham show that he is an option that Solskjaer can turn to.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

Should Man United give Lingard a new contract?

Lingard may see his immediate future at Manchester United, but his long-term future could be at another club. His contract expires at the end of the season, and at 28 years old United might not want to offer him a new deal.

It could depend on what happens this season, assuming he does indeed end up staying at Old Trafford.

Should Lingard take the opportunities he is given by Solskjaer, perhaps he'll earn himself a new deal. But if he rarely features, then it is probably best that he moves on when his deal expires.

West Ham could still be interested in Lingard later down the line, so that may be an option for him in the future - especially if he's available on a free.

News Now - Sport News