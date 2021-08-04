Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku is closing in on a move to Chelsea after telling Inter Milan to accept an offer for him, per reports.

What is the latest Lukaku news?

The Guardian have claimed that Lukaku has made his desire to move back to his former club known.

Lukaku has decided he wants to re-join Chelsea after hearing of their determination to sign him.

Chelsea have already had a bid for the Belgian striker turned down but they have not been deterred and are preparing a new offer for the Inter man.

While Inter do not want to sell their star player, they are in financial difficulties and may need to accept Chelsea's offer to help their situation.

The Blues hope that a bid of £102m will be enough to convince Inter to sell.

The Guardian add that it is 'beginning to look inevitable' that a deal will be done.

What has Lukaku said about his future?

Lukaku was adamant that he was staying in Italy when speaking about his future in June.

“Yes, I am staying,” Lukaku told VTM, per the Guardian. “I feel good at Inter.

“I’ve already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager [Simone Inzaghi].

"Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet … but it was a very positive conversation. There’s also the challenge of doing it again [winning the league].”

The 28-year-old's mindset has now changed though after Chelsea's interest.

How did Lukaku perform in his first Chelsea spell?

Lukaku first signed for Chelsea in a £17 million in 2011. He was 18 at the time.

He failed to make an impact at the Blues as he failed to score in his 15 games for the club.

He's improved a lot since then though and would no doubt fare much better should he complete his return to the west London giants.

