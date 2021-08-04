Jack Grealish quiz: How well do you know the Man City-linked star?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After outclassing their Premier League rivals last season, Manchester City will be determined to retain their title next year.

However, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all looking to challenge Pep Guardiola's side, it will be intriguing to see whether the Citizens are able to emerge victorious.

Having recently witnessed their arch-rivals United swoop for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, City could be about to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by sealing a move for Jack Grealish.

According to The Athletic, Guardiola is set to bolster his squad by securing the services of the Aston Villa star for a fee believed to be in the region of £100m.

It is understood that the 25-year-old is set to finalise personal terms with City before undergoing a medical after it was revealed that his boyhood club are now likely to accept the offer tabled by the reigning Premier League champions.

If a deal is indeed completed, the Citizens will smash the British transfer fee record which was set in 2016 when the Red Devils paid £89m for Pogba.

Enter Giveaway

An extremely gifted footballer, Grealish managed to provide 18 direct goal contributions in 26 Premier League appearances last season before going on to feature for England earlier this summer in Euro 2020.

With City seemingly closing in on a deal for the Villa talisman, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the attacking midfielder in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz.

How much do you know about Grealish's career to date?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow City fans!

1 of 12 How many games did Jack Grealish play for England at Euro 2020? 4 7 3 5

News Now - Sport News