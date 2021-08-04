Rangers Transfer News: Price-tag emerges for dribble master on Ibrox radar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are interested in signing Fenerbahce attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel, Fanatik reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bright Osayi-Samuel?

The Turkish website discloses that the 23-year-old former QPR talent is available for transfer as he has not adapted to the system played by manager Vítor Pereira.

They are open to selling Osayi-Samuel, and the report reveals that any interested club will need pay €3m (£2.6m) for the player, whose contract expires in 2025.

The report further adds that Rangers' bitter rivals Celtic are also interested in signing Osayi-Samuel.

How has Osayi-Samuel's move to Fenerbahce panned out?

The former Blackpool man hasn't had the best of times with Fenerbahce. He has scored only one goal in 19 appearances.

That poor run of form, coupled with the player's reported difficulties in fitting in with Pereira's system, might by why the Turkish side are willing to move Osayi-Samuel on, despite only signing the winger from QPR in January.

Could Osayi-Samuel offer something different to this Rangers side?

There is one thing in particular that Osayi-Samuel could add to the Rangers side, and that is his dribbling ability. Osayi-Samuel managed to complete more successful dribbles in league action than either Ryan Kent or Joe Aribo last season. As WhoScored shows, during his time with QPR and Fenerbahce, the player attempted 152 dribbles, of which 94 were successful.

For Rangers last season, WhoScored reveals that Kent attempted 132 dribbles, of which 70 were successful, whilst Aribo made 103 attempts, with 60 successful.

Those statistics show that Osayi-Samuel could add a different quality to the Rangers side.

Should Osayi-Samuel be a priority for Rangers this summer?

Signing Osayi-Samuel likely isn't a priority for Steven Gerrard at the moment. Rangers already have so many bodies that can play in Osayi-Samuel's position.

The attacker mostly plays on the right-wing for Fenerbahce. Looking at the Rangers squad on Transfermarkt, the Gers have Ianis Hagi who can play in that role. Aribo and Kent can also play there, as can Scott Wright and Brandon Barker.

There is no need for the Gers to sign any more wingers unless some of the squad departs before the end of the transfer window.

£2.6m is a fair amount of money for Rangers to spend on a player, and Osayi-Samuel hasn't really done enough to be worth what the Gers will need to pay. The best spell of the player's career was at QPR, where he contributed 13 goals and 13 assists in 115 games.

That form won the 23-year-old his move to Turkey, but it hasn't worked out for him over there, and he seems certain to be on the move in the current transfer window.

Only time will tell if that is with Rangers, but at the moment the Gers don't need to sign any more attacking players.

