Wesley Fofana has suffered a serious injury in Leicester's pre-season friendly vs Villarreal.

The Leicester centre-back went to ground in agony after a poor challenge by Fer Niño in the second half.

Fofana was in clear discomfort as medic rushed on to the pitch to give him treatment.

He was on the ground for some time before being stretchered off. He has since been taken to hospital.

Warning: Graphic content below:

Niño was not shown a red card for his tackle.

What a poor challenge to make, especially in a pre-season friendly. There's just no need for it.

Fofana, one of the most promising youngsters in the world, now looks set to miss much of the 2021/22 season.

We hope Fofana's injury is not as bad as it looks and he's back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Leicester would go on to win the friendly at the King Power Stadium 3-2.

Harvey Barnes, Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez netted to give The Foxes a three-goal lead.

Nino and Álex Millán's second-half goals reduced the deficit to just one but Leicester would hold on to claim the victory.

