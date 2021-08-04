Man United Transfer News: Romano provides update on future of £375k per-week Old Trafford star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

What has previously been reported about David de Gea's future?

The 30-year-old only started two of United's last 12 league matches last term as he regularly played second fiddle to Dean Henderson during this period.

This led to speculation linking him with a move away, with a report claiming last month that a permanent exit was unlikely but that he may leave Old Trafford on loan this summer.

What has Romano said in his update on de Gea?

Romano has seemingly put any talk of de Gea going out on loan to bed in the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast.

The transfer expert has revealed that the 45-cap international will be staying at United, acknowledging that de Gea's salary has stopped rival clubs making a move for him.

Talking about de Gea, Romano said: “He’s staying at Manchester United. I always see many questions but his salary is the problem. His salary is a huge one and no one in the market is looking for top goalkeepers like David de Gea.”

Where does de Gea rank in terms of wages at Man United?

De Gea is currently the highest earner at United, as he receives £375,000-a-week. This puts him comfortably clear of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils completed the signing of Jadon Sancho for £73m last month but even he will not be earning as much as de Gea - the winger is set to take home £350,000-per-week.

Bearing this in mind, it is not a major surprise that other sides have been reluctant to pursue the shot-stopper.

Could he re-establish himself as United's No. 1 in 2021/22?

De Gea was used sparingly at the back end of last season, and some may expect Henderson to get the nod again this year given that he is six years younger than his counterpart so could be seen as a better long-term option.

However, Henderson is currently self-isolating and is at risk of missing the start of the season, meaning that de Gea could begin the campaign in goal.

This could give him the opportunity to impress, and if he starts strongly he could leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with no option but to stick with him for the foreseeable future, even when Henderson is fit to return.

