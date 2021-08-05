Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

N'Golo Kante had an extraordinary end to the 2020/21 season.

The midfielder put in a number of incredible displays for Chelsea during their brilliant run under Thomas Tuchel.

He was influential as Chelsea won the Champions League and finished in the Premier League top four.

It appears Kante has already hit the ground running this season.

The 30-year-old was in the starting lineup for the Blues' pre-season friendly against Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

He produced a stunning display in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Kante was absolutely everywhere in the opening 45 minutes against Spurs.

The Frenchman's best moment on the pitch came when he embarrassed Son-Heung min.

Kante intercepted a pass in midfield and then nutmegged Son, who attempted to close him down quickly.

Kurt Zouma couldn't get enough of Kante's skill as he put his hands to his head.

Son won't want to see that one back. He wasn't the only Spurs man that Kane embarrassed in the first half, though.

Dele Alli was also made to look silly when he was deceived by Kante's Cruyff Turn.

Kante would also assist the only goal of the first half.

The Chelsea midfielder tackled Lucas Moura and then found Hakim Ziyech, who powered a low effort into the net.

Kante was subbed at the break as he made way for Tiemoue Bakayoko. But he was spectacular during his time on the pitch and you can view his highlights, created by Twitter user @LSComps, below.

Chelsea fans couldn't get enough of Kante's performance and you can view some of the reaction below:

The game would go on end 2-2.

Ziyech scored his second five minutes into the second half but Spurs battled back with goals from Moura and Steven Bergwijn.

Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media after the game where he gave his thoughts on Chelsea's performance.

"I'm very happy with the first 60 minutes, we started well and the game was very intense. With the spectators, it didn't feel like a friendly," he said, per football.london.

"We have active ball recoveries, created good chances, had good control of the ball, so for 60 minutes I was happy.

"We then had a lot of changes and there were two big individual mistakes and Tottenham take away a draw. It's not always about the result but there were obvious reasons today."

