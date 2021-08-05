Sheffield Wednesday news: Key Owls ace makes frank admission about his future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the new League One campaign set to kick-off this weekend, it will be interesting to see who will emerge as the main protagonists in the race for promotion.

One of the sides who will be hoping to mount a potential challenge is Sheffield Wednesday who narrowly missed out on retaining their place in the second-tier during the previous campaign.

Whilst the Owls have parted ways with a host of players who ultimately underperformed earlier this year, they are still able to call upon the services of captain Barry Bannan.

One of the only shining lights in what was a season to forget for Wednesday, the midfielder managed to show some real signs of promise in the Championship.

As well as providing his team-mates with five assists, Bannan netted two goals in 46 league appearances.

Due to the consistency of his displays for Wednesday, the 31-year-old has become the subject of a considerable amount of transfer interest this summer.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre last month (19/07, 12:40) suggested that Brentford and Swansea City were both eyeing up potential swoops for Bannan.

However, in a fresh update concerning his future, the midfielder has now revealed that he is looking to stay at Hillsborough as he aims to spearhead a promotion push.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, Bannan said: "Yeah, I'm sure I'll be here.

"I've got a job to do in getting the team back to the Championship, and I'm looking forward to doing that."

Bannan later added: "I've been the leader of the team, I've been the leader for so long, and getting relegated is never nice - especially in my first season as captain.

"I took it personally and it wasn't a good feeling.

"I feel that I owe it to the club and fans to get them back to the Championship."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a major boost for Wednesday as losing Bannan this summer would have been a blow.

As well as averaging the third-highest WhoScored match rating (6.88) for the Owls in the Championship during the previous campaign, the midfielder also ranked in the top-five at the club for successful dribbles per game (1.5) and key passes per game (1.8).

With Wednesday set to play in a lower division this season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Bannan delivers a host of stunning displays for the club.

Providing that manager Darren Moore is able to draft in some more classy operators in the coming weeks, there is no reason why the Owls cannot go on to thrive with Bannan in their side.

