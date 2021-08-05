Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE legend John Cena recently addressed his status with the company, revealing how long he plans to stay on WWE television past the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event.

The 16-time World Champion made a shock return at the WWE Money In The Bank 2021 PPV event, confronting Roman Reigns following The Big Dogs' Universal Championship defence against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Cena would challenge Reigns to a contest at the SummerSlam show, which the Head of The Table originally declined. After last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Cena is now officially signed to be taking on Reigns for the Universal Championship in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on August 21st.

Speaking to Forbes, Cena discussed how long he plans of staying on television following the SummerSlam event on August 21st. Fans believed that Cena would only be appearing up to and including the PPV event itself, with the Hollywood A-lister having such a busy schedule.

He said:

"Man, never say never about the WWE. Like I said, I had a month to myself and here I am back in a ring. So maybe if I get another month to catch my breath, I’ll hopefully make another visit back. I’m going to have to defend that championship that I win from Roman somehow (winks)!”

The expectation heading into the event is that Reigns will retain the Universal title, furthering the Samoan Dynasty storyline ahead of the anticipated return of The Rock.

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

- Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

- Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match) WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

