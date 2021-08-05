Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is home to some of the most expensive season tickets in world football.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are just some of the biggest clubs in Britain who get away with charging their most dedicated fans in excess of £500 per year to sit and watch the beautiful game.

But which Premier League team has the most affordable season tickets?

Thankfully, our friends over at Compare.bet have done the maths for us and ranked the most and least affordable season tickets in the English top flight this season, with some surprising results.

This fascinating study based on local wages shows West Ham United is the most affordable, Tottenham Hotspur the least, with Manchester City close behind the Hammers in second place in the table.

Check out the most and least affordable football clubs to support, per the study, below...

20. Tottenham Hotspur - £807

19. Liverpool FC - £685

18. Arsenal FC - £891

17. Wolverhampton Wanders - £549

16. Brighton and Hove Albion - £545

15. Norwich City - £499

1 of 30 Can you name this famous football stadium? London Stadium Red Bull Arena Etihad Stadium Estadio do Dragao

14. Manchester United - £532

13. Newcastle United - £417

12. Leicester City - £365

11. Chelsea FC - £595

10. Watford FC - £496

9. Crystal Palace - £435

8. Everton FC - £420

7. Brentford FC - £419

6. Southampton FC - £399

5. Burnley FC - £390

4. Aston Villa - £370

3. Leeds United - £349

2. Manchester City - £325

1. West Ham United - £320

In first place, West Ham came out on top of the pile, with the study showing it would take just four working days to pay for West Ham's most affordable season ticket. The most affordable season ticket at the London Stadium costs £320, compared to the average resident weekly wage of £519.40.

West Ham take top spot ahead of Pep Guardiola's side, Manchester City.

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, sit rock bottom of the Premier League of affordability. It would take some Tottenham fans 10 days of working to be able to afford a season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to this latest study.

It costs a staggering £807, compared to the average resident weekly wage of £549.10.

James Maddison to Arsenal FEE SET! Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

Read more: Arsenal exclusive: James Maddison 'wouldn't say no' to a move to the Emirates

News Now - Sport News