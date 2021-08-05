Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On the back of some sensational form for Inter Milan over the past two seasons, it seems that Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of a return to the Premier League.

According to a report from The Guardian, Lukaku has informed the reigning Serie A champions that he wants to return to his former club Chelsea. The Blues are believed to be hopeful that a bid of £102m will be enough to once again secure the signature of a player that they sold to Everton for just £28m in 2013.

Lukaku's haul of 64 goals in 95 games for Inter has tempted Roman Abramovich to go all out to try and bring the 28-year-old powerhouse back to Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea were made aware of what they missed out on in Lukaku long before his success at the San Siro - when the Belgian emphatically dumped them out of the 2015/16 FA Cup.

A quickfire double from Lukaku helped Everton to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the quarter-final of that year's competition - with the first of his strikes an absolute solo masterpiece.

Breaking the deadlock in the 77th minute of the game, Lukaku picks up the ball on the left-wing before using an outstanding combination of speed and strength to cut through the Chelsea defence and hit a low drive beyond a helpless Thibaut Courtois.

Lukaku's memorable effort can be seen in all its glory here...

The ease with which Lukaku ghosts past the Chelsea back-line here is a perfect illustration of his unique skillset. Ultimately, Everton went on to be knocked out by Manchester United in the next round of that season's FA Cup but if Lukaku does return to West London, he would almost certainly be in contention for trophies year in and year out.

With Timo Werner not having proved the hit that Chelsea would have liked last term, Thomas Tuchel's men are in need of an attacking spearhead. As shown above, Lukaku more than fits that bill.

Despite spending eight seasons in the English top-flight with various clubs, Lukaku has never managed to get his hands on a Premier League winners medal in his career. If he can secure a move to Chelsea - and replicate his very best form - that statistic might soon change.

