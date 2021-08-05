Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has gone on record to make the bold claim that he believes the Scuderia have the strongest driver pairing in Formula 1 at the moment.

The Prancing Horse has recovered a great deal from its struggles in 2020 and 2021, so far, has proven a productive year where they have, on occasion, challenged for podiums and sealed a couple of pole positions along the way.

Certainly, they have made good strides this campaign and are engaged in a really engrossing battle with old foes McLaren for third place in the Constructors' standings, with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz scoring good points so far.

Indeed, that has prompted Binotto to suggest that the Scuderia have the strongest driver pairing in the sport at the moment, ahead of the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren and what they have to offer.

Speaking to AS, he explained:

"We have the best line-up on the grid at Ferrari. Carlos is excellently integrated within the team and is improving himself every race. He provides an excellent frame of reference for Charles, who is really pushed to the limit.

"They both now have 80 points in the title race, which just goes to show how important it is to have two scoring drivers in the title race. We will have a lot of fun with these two guys in the future. This is why we have recruited Sainz".

Certainly, you cannot really argue against what both drivers have done up to this point in the campaign and, if you look at driver differentials across teams, Leclerc and Sainz are closest together in terms of performance - particularly in the leading cars.

That's a very good sign for Ferrari and you have to imagine that, if they can put together a championship-winning car with this pair available to them, they'll have a really good shot of bringing back the biggest crowns of all.

