New World: Developers announce further delay following open beta feedback

New World has been forced to push back its release date for a fourth time following a decision made by the developers.

Those in the gaming community that are keen to get their hands on the hugely anticipated online role-playing game will have to wait a bit longer, despite accruing some impressive figures during the technical playtest that recently took place.

During the beta, New World peaked at 200,000 active players on Steam's database which indicates how much excitement the game is drawing.

However, despite having been delayed multiple times since 2020, Amazon provided more bad news for players that are longing to pick up their own copy.

New World Delayed

The initial release date was May 2020 but was delayed until August 2020, then early 2021 and it was rescheduled for the end of this month.

However, Amazon had other ideas and released a statement regarding feedback from the beta test having accrued one million players and over 25 million hours of game time.

This means that the game has only been put back by an extra month, which is not the end of the world. But while it will be frustrating for some, Amazon seem committed to iron out any potential creases before it is launched across the globe.

The developers will be hoping that New World is more successful than their team-based shooter Crucible, which was pulled from the market just five months after its release following its poor revenue figures.

