Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

16-time World Champion Ric Flair recently revealed why he decided to ask for his WWE release, following rumours of 'creative differences' between the Dirtiest Player in The Game and the company.

The pro wrestler regarded by many to be the GOAT has stated that he wanted to pursue outside interests beyond WWE, thus why he requested his release.

Although the 'real' story may be different, the now-former WWE personality has outlined exactly what he wants to do now that he is a free agent.

Speaking recently to People Magazine, Flair noted that there was a range of business opportunities that he wanted to pursue, feeling that he could not accomplish this while under contract.

He said:

“It was a mutually agreed-upon decision and I will be moving forward to pursue other exciting endeavours such as my own line of wine, my own network, as well as comic books. I had to make this decision personally for my business and my brand.” “We just didn’t see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release. There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms.”

Previous reports have indicated that Flair was unhappy with the booking and creative decisions made by the company on behalf of himself and his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

Flair has not clarified his immediate intentions, although the prospect of Flair TV, WOO Wine or The Adventures of Flair comic book are pretty cool.

Read More: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Flair for the gold

Flair's daughter, Charlotte, will be challenging for the WWE Raw Women's Championship as part of the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event. Only three matches have so far been confirmed for the show, including the triple threat with Nikki A.S.H, Rhea Ripley and Flair.

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

(c) vs Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News