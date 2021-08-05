Watford Transfer News: Hornets closing in on deal for 86-cap international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Premier League season set to kick-off later this month, it will be fascinating to see how Watford will fare in this particular division.

Whilst the Hornets were able to seal an impressive second-place finish in the Championship earlier this year, they will be under no illusion about just how difficult it will be to compete in the top-flight with some of the world's best club sides.

In order to give his team the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success later this year, Watford manager Xisco Munoz has decided to draft in a host of fresh faces this summer.

The likes of Danny Rose, Imran Louza, Ashley Fletcher, Emmanuel Dennis and Joshua King will all be looking to earn a place in the club's side for their upcoming clash with Aston Villa after sealing moves to Vicarage Road.

Seemingly not content with the recent influx of players, Watford are now edging closer to finalising a move for a player who featured in Serie A last season.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Hornets are set to secure the services of Juraj Kucka from Parma after reaching an agreement over a permanent deal for the midfielder.

Whilst a separate report from the Watford Observer has outlined that there is still work to do regarding this particular switch, the 34-year-old is likely to sign a two-year deal in the coming days providing that he passes a medical.

Although he was unable to prevent Parma from suffering relegation to Serie B last season, Kucka did show some glimpses of his talent in Italy's top-flight division.

The midfielder, who has been capped on 86 occasions by Slovakia at international level, provided nine direct goal contributions in 28 league appearances for I Crociati.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With there currently being a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the futures of Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah, Watford may need to strengthen their options in the heart of midfield and thus it could turn out to be a wise decision to sign Kucka.

Whilst it may take the former AC Milan man some time to adapt to life in the Premier League due to the fact that he has never played in this division before, there is no reason why he cannot eventually become a key figure at Vicarage Road.

A stand-out performer for Parma during the previous campaign, Kucka averaged a club-high WhoScored match rating of 6.97 in Serie A whilst he also ranked in the top-five for tackles per game (2.4), successful dribbles per game (1.1) and shots per game (2.1).

By replicating his recent performances for I Crociati in a Watford shirt next season, the midfielder could help the club achieve a relative amount of success in the Premier League.

