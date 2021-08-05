Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott has given an update on Lewis Hamilton and has said that the British Formula 1 star is now feeling a lot better after needing a visit to the team's doctor following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Conditions at the Budapest circuit over the weekend were, in the main, sweltering, with track temperatures topping 60 degrees Celcius at certain points.

Indeed, despite an early shower to mix up the field at the beginning of the race, the weekend, for the most part, was a dry and hot affair, providing energy-sapping conditions at a track that can be taxing on both car and driver given its tight and twisty nature.

Few, too, had the race that Hamilton had with him needing to fight his way through from the back of the pack after an early tyre call mistake from him and his team.

Certainly, it was clear it had taken its toll by the time he was on the third step of the podium, visibly looking fatigued and needing to hold on to both the wall and Esteban Ocon at points to stay up right, before he went to see the team doctor and missed the first bit of the press conference.

Eventually, he came out and explained he was fatigued and dizzy but starting to get on the mend and suggested perhaps even last year's covid diagnosis was still having a little part to play.

Thankfully, though, he is back to full strength as we head into the summer, with Elliott reporting as such:

"I saw him about an hour after that and he was definitely a chunk better and I know he has recovered since then.

"I think if you have never been near these cars, it is really difficult to understand the environment the drivers are in.

"The air that is going by the car, actually because the car is so close to the ground, it is actually closer to the ground temperature than it is to the air temperature.

"So, during that race, I suspect that was sort of 40, 50-degree air, it was humid, the drivers are also sitting in an environment where there are electrical boxes around him, hydraulics with power steering, a hot environment and that was one tough race."

"Lewis was really pushing on that two-stop, some of the overtakes he was doing were absolutely brilliant," he added.

"That takes a lot of energy out of you in that really hot environment. The average person like you and me, we wouldn’t survive five minutes in there, let alone a whole race.

"So, it was unsurprising that Lewis was tired at the end of that, but as he said to the media I think he also wonders whether that is some of the feeling of having had Covid.

"So, hopefully, he will make a good recovery. He is now going to have a break over the shutdown and I am sure he will come back really strong for the second half of the season."

