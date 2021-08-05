Battlefield Mobile: Release Date, Beta, Gameplay, Pre Register, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Battlefield franchise has been so successful and developers are taking advantage of this by releasing a game for mobile devices.

Dice are the developers of the console game but they are teaming up with Industrial Toys to create this mobile version of Battlefield.

This, no doubt, is a very exciting time for those who enjoy the franchise and now they will be able to play it on the go.

The mobile version of Battlefield should be just as good; despite it having a lot of similarities with the console and PC version, there should be unique, enjoyable features which are suited for on-the-go gaming.

With Battlefield 2042 coming out October 22nd 2021, the franchise is really stepping it up to make sure they remain one of the most popular games in the industry.

Here is everything you need to know about Battlefield Mobile:

Release Date

The game is expected for release in 2022, and although we have not got a date, we were recently told on social media that the game should be released between January and March in 2022.

Trailer

With Battlefield focusing on Battlefield 2042 and recently revealing a world trailer on that game, we have a couple of months until the mobile trailer will be released.

Beta

It has been revealed (link) that the developers have also spent prototyping a game on different platforms like the mobile for a while now, but these tests have not been allowed to be seen or tested by the public yet.

With this news and the projected release date, we should be able to expect a beta version of the game to be released by the end of 2021.

Leaks

There have not been any leaks around the mobile version of the game yet, but when Battlefield 2042 is released, the focus will switch to Battlefield Mobile and we will see some leaks come out around the game.

Pre Register

You can already pre-register for the game if you live in Asia; however, those in the United Kingdom and the US will have to wait until further notice to pre-register for the game.

No doubt there will be a lot of exciting information released in the build up to the game so keep an eye out for any updates.

