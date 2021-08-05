Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Tommy Fury warns YouTuber ahead of undercard fight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

British light-heavyweight boxing starlet Tommy Fury has issued a warning to YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul ahead of his undercard fight against MMA fighter Anthony Taylor.

The two fighters have been involved in a war of words on social media in recent weeks after the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was called out by the 24-year-old in an unprovoked jibe.

Paul previously made comments about Fury's girlfriend which has only added to the hostility between the two men, who will be taking part in the event organised for 29th August 2021 in Cleveland, Ohia, USA.

The American will be headlining the show against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, with Fury fighting in the undercard.

Despite the two men participating in different bouts, Fury had more to say in the build-up to his all-important fight, which will take him to seven professional fights unbeaten if he comes out on top in the States.

Read more: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Fury warns Paul

When asked about a possible fight with Paul in the future, Fury told Sky Sports: "I would assume so. They are doing it to build the fight.

"I'm here and I want the fight. I will take it in a heartbeat. "The ball is in his court. It always has been. He's the one who controls everything. It's either yay or nay. "I'm over the talking. Let's get it on. Let's put it to bed. Enough social media chat, which he loves. Let's get in the ring and fight. Stop making excuses, and make the fight next!"

Fury continued: "I'm thick-skinned. I'm a professional athlete. These boys ain't. These boys play games on the internet and run around for a living. I fight hard for a living.

"I will let my fists do the talking. For every bad thing he has said, he will get a swift right hand for it. I will break every bone in his face. You don't bring people's loved ones into it. It's a fight. It's nothing to do with them, leave them out of it."

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News