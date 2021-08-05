Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: US take women’s football bronze with victory over Australia

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are only a few days of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games left to go, but a number of medals are still up for grabs.

GiveMeSport Women recaps the biggest news from overnight, what to look forward to today and which Team GB stars are in action later.

What's happened at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

USA win women's football bronze medal

The US finished with a bronze medal in the women's football tournament, despite a difficult start to the competition. The four-time Olympic champions defeated Australia 4-3 in an entertaining match.

Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring with a stunning goal, curving a corner into the Australian net. Sam Kerr then equalised, before Rapinoe hit back with an incredible first-time volley. Carli Lloyd then made it 3-1 to the US just before half-time.

The US looked set to win the clash comfortably after Lloyd got her second goal in the 51st minute. But Caitlin Foord then scored for Australia in the 54th minute, before Emily Gielnik grabbed a goal just minutes before full-time to produce a nervy conclusion to the game.

The American team managed to hang on to earn their sixth medal of the Olympic women's football tournament.

Dina Asher-Smith returns for 4x100m relay

Dina Asher-Smith returned to compete in the 4x100m relay heats alongside British teammates Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Daryll Neita. The quartet set a new national record as they finished in front of the USA and Jamaica in 41.55 seconds.

Asher-Smith pulled out of the 200m earlier this week after revealing she was struggling with a hamstring injury picked up in July. The 25-year-old had initially failed to qualify for the final of the 100m.

The gold-medal race for the 4x100m is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 14:30 BST.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson releases emotional statement on Olympic withdrawal

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has published an emotional statement after she was forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 with a calf injury. The 28-year-old limped over the line in yesterday’s 200m race after pulling up in the final stretch, having waved away a wheelchair.

"I don't know where to begin in trying to explain how I feel," she said. "Only a handful of people understand what I've been through. Even a smaller amount understand the mental and physical challenges I've faced trying to make it back in time through a pandemic after my Achilles ruptured the back end of December. I started the year in a wheelchair and I was not willing to end my Olympic campaign the same way."

Johnson-Thompson added: "I've been knocked so many times and got back up, but it will take a lot of time for me to process this reality."

Quan Hongchan produces three 10s to win diving gold

Quan Hongchan, the youngest member of China’s Olympic team at 14-years-old, earned gold in the women’s 10m platform. She did so by producing three perfect-10 dives – all with a difficulty rating of 3.2 – to achieve an incredible final score of 466.20.

Her compatriot Chen Yuxi took silver, while Australia’s Melissa Wu was the bronze medallist.

Kellie Harrington reaches lightweight boxing final

Kellie Harrington progressed to the women's lightweight boxing final after a 3-2 split decision result over Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the semi-finals. The Irish boxer had previously defeated Seesondee in the final of the World Championships in 2018.

Harrington has become only the second female boxer from her country to earn an Olympic medal – behind London 2012 Olympic champion Katie Taylor.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Sweden and Canada contest women’s football gold-medal match

Sweden and Canada will contest the women's football gold-medal match at 3:00 BST. The game could be rescheduled, however, after both teams voiced concerns about playing in extremely high temperatures.

Neither Canada or Sweden have earned an Olympic title in women’s football. Sweden came close at Rio 2016, finishing with silver after losing to Germany in the final. Canada have two bronze medals so far, placing third at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Women’s heptathlon

The hotly-contested women’s heptathlon is set to come to a conclusion today. Unfortunately for Team GB, world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will not be on the podium after withdrawing from the event yesterday with a calf injury.

The final heptathlon event will be the 800m, with two heats scheduled for this afternoon at 13:20 and 13:30 BST. Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium currently leads the field, with Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands second and Kendell Williams of the United States third.

Team GB watch

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson compete in diving final

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson contested the women’s 10m platform diving event this morning.

The 16-year-old Spendolini-Sirieix placed seventh on her Olympic debut, scoring 305.50 points. Her teammate Toulson was competing at her second Games at 21-years-old. She finished seventh with 289.60.

Holly Bradshaw to go for pole vault gold

Holly Bradshaw will be aiming for gold in the pole vault final at 11:00 BST. The 29-year-old was the world indoor pole vault champion in 2013, and finished with a world bronze in 2018.

Anzhelika Sidorova of the Russian Olympic Committee is the favourite to take gold, while defending champion Katerina Stefanidi will also be a contender.

