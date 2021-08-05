Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has teased fans with a new image that shows him working out in a pro wrestling ring.

Strowman was released from the company back in June, much to the shock of many WWE fans. The 'Monster Among Men' was reportedly on a contract worth $1.2m per year.

The former WWE Superstar posted the image to Twitter, with lyrics from the Staind song, “It’s Been A While.”

Strowman still looks to be in phenomenal shape, although it is unclear what his future entails as a professional wrestler.

There have recently been rumours surrounding the former Universal Champion and his status with WWE, suggesting that he may be returning to the company on a reduced salary.

"And it's been awhile

Since I could hold my head up high

And it's been awhile

Since I first saw you

And it's been awhile

Since I could stand on my own two feet again

And it's been awhile

Since I could call you!!!"

Strowman, now going under his real name Adam Scherr, is reportedly asking for around $20,000 per independent show, plus travel, room and accommodations for multiple days. The former WWE Superstar is currently scheduled to be appearing in Qatar in February.

If Strowman were to re-sign with WWE, then a shock appearance at the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event would certainly be a major move from the company.

Read More: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Is Braun Strowman returning to WWE?

Strowman's status with WWE is not known publicly, so it is difficult to know if any negotiations are ongoing between the two parties.

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News