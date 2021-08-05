Nottingham Forest news: Reds step up their transfer pursuit for Championship man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the dust having now settled from what was a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, Nottingham Forest will be desperate to give their supporters something to shout about next season.

Set to kick-off proceedings this weekend with a visit to the Ricoh Arena, it will be intriguing to see whether the Reds are able to pick up a positive result in their clash with Coventry City.

Whilst the Sky Blues have managed to draft in a host of fresh faces this summer, Forest have only made one signing during the current window and thus Hughton is likely to field a familiar starting eleven in this particular fixture.

Although the Reds have made a slow start to their transfer business, they have now opted to step up their pursuit of a player who was initially linked with a move to the City Ground on Monday.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon suggested that the Reds were interested in a potential swoop for Reading midfielder Josh Laurent.

The 26-year-old was named as the Royals' Player of the Season in May after providing six direct goal contributions in 45 appearances for the club in the Championship.

In a fresh update concerning Laurent, it has now been revealed that Forest have submitted a formal offer for the midfielder.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have lodged a bid believed to be in the region of £2m-£3m as they look to seal a deal for the six-foot two-inch ace.

However, Forest may need to convince Laurent to commit to a move as a separate report from Berkshire Live has suggested that the Reading midfielder is keen to stay at the Madejski Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With this particular pursuit set to rumble on, it will be interesting to see whether Forest are able to secure the services of Laurent.

Whilst Reading's response to the Reds' bid has yet to be revealed, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they eventually decide to cash in on the midfielder due to the fact that they are currently struggling financially.

Considering that Laurent's current deal is set to expire next year, this summer represents the final chance that the Royals will get to secure a respectable fee for him.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.88 in the Championship, Laurent could end up becoming a key player for Forest if they seal a switch in the coming weeks.

