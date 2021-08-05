Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar John Cena takes a starring role in The Suicide Squad; the new film by director James Gunn of Guardians of The Galaxy fame.

Cena plays the role of 'Peacemaker,' a staple in the DC Universe. The film is already available in theatres across the UK, but the United States release on HBO Max is just around the corner.

The Suicide Squad releases on HBO Max (an exclusive for subscribers on the $14.99 ad-free tier) on Thursday, August 5 at 4 PM Pacific/7 PM Eastern, this was recently confirmed by TechRadar.

The 16-time World Champion Cena made a shock return at the WWE Money In The Bank 2021 PPV event, confronting Roman Reigns following The Big Dogs' Universal Championship defence against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Cena would challenge Reigns to a contest at the SummerSlam show, which the Head of The Table originally declined. After last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Cena is now officially signed to be taking on Reigns for the Universal Championship in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on August 21st.

Read More: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Thus far, only three matches have been confirmed for the upcoming SummerSlam event. Here is the current confirmed card for the WrestleMania sized extravaganza taking place on Saturday, August 21st:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

- Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

- (c) vs vs (Triple Threat Match) WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News