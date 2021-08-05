Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has said that Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has done a good job of making it seem as though Red Bull are the 'bad guys' in this year's title fight.

The summer break has arrived for F1 and most connected with the sport will surely be glad to take a collective breath in and a moment to relax after what has been an intense, enthralling 2021 campaign so far.

Indeed, it's delivered on so many fronts and, of course, the key draw to this season has been the title duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen; Mercedes and Red Bull.

Certainly, it has been fraught at times with Toto Wolff and Christian Horner sending their best barbs each other's way over the duration of the year and, for Rosberg, it's Wolff that is currently winning this particular propaganda battle:

"Management is crucial and Toto has been managing it very well,” Rosberg told Sky F1.

“He is really making Red Bull look like more and more the bad guys now with [them] trying to protest and all these things.

“He’s super-smart as well with playing the media game and also internally, really revving everyone up to try and beat them together.”

It's an interesting point that Rosberg makes, with Red Bull and particularly Horner getting a little bit of stick on social media at times - particularly over their protests following the crash between Verstappen and Hamilton at Silverstone.

Both parties are giving as good as they are getting, though, and the momentum has swung to and fro over the course of the campaign - so we should be set for a thrilling second half of the year if the first is anything to go by.

News Now - Sport News