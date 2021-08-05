Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has lifted the lid on his friendship with teammate Kai Havertz, revealing how 'it feels like our relationship is growing together'.

Werner and Havertz have maintained a close friendship since the latter's move to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen in September of last year.

Havertz, who scored the winner in the Champions League final against Manchester City, earns a whopping £140,000-a-week, which equals £7,280,000-per-year, according to spotrac.com.

Last month, both Blues players were called up to Germany's national team by then-head coach Joachim Low for the UEFA Euro 2020. The two forwards were part of a star-studded team along with Thomas Muller and Antonio Rudiger who were knocked out by England in the last-16.

Speaking with ChelseaFC.com earlier this week, Werner shed light on his bond with one of the world's best young football players and reflected on their first season together at Stamford Bridge.

"It feels like our relationship is growing together," he told the club's official website.

"Of course we speak the same language, we are good friends, so it’s not unusual we have a good relationship, but now we can show it on the pitch.

‘At the beginning of the season we both had our own problems, so we couldn’t watch the other one, but now both of us can handle it very good and can look out for each other.

‘On the pitch, mainly it’s me to him at the moment, and that’s no problem! We just want to win and it really doesn’t matter who scores the goals.’

However, it hasn't always been plain-sailing for former RB Leipzig striker Werner, who admits he has been negatively affected at times by the battle and struggle with being the target of media scrutiny as a high-profile Premier League footballer.

During the interview, Werner opened up to the club's website about how being in the media spotlight is 'not always easy', and admitted that he is lucky to have such a close group of friends around him who can pick him up when he is down.

"I think the most important thing in football is to keep your mentality up, keep your head clean from outside," he added.

"The media is getting bigger and bigger nowadays. Of course, when you play good you are the hero everywhere, but when you play badly it is a totally different story.

"You have to step away from that and concentrate on your football. It's not always easy because you have media on your phone, media always around you which can bring something up you can see, but you have to be straight, in your own bubble, to think only about the football.

"It's also important to always have people around you who help you, and give you strength to go on. Also, in the good moments they can bring you down a little bit, so you don't think you are the hero.

"So they stop you in the good moments, and lift you up during the bad ones."

