Harry Kane: How much Man City's next bid for Spurs star could be worth

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has revealed how much he expects Manchester City to offer Tottenham for Harry Kane in their next approach for the striker.

What's the latest news in the Harry Kane transfer saga?

The 28-year-old failed to return to training at the start of the week with Tottenham amid speculation linking him with a move to City, and it has since been reported that he decided to stop-off in Florida on his way back from his holiday in the Bahamas.

He is expected to be back in training by the weekend but he will have to observe a period of self-isolation following his trip abroad, so he is likely to miss Spurs' first game of the season, which coincidentally comes against City.

What has O'Rourke said about City's next move to sign Kane?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke gave his thoughts on how much he believes City will bid for the England captain if they decide to test Tottenham's resolve once more.

O'Rourke said: "£120m I think they might go to for Harry Kane. If they’ve put £100m on the table, if they’re going to bid again for Harry Kane I think £120m will be the next starting point for City.”

Would that make Harry Kane the most expensive player in Premier League history?

It would.

That record is currently held by Paul Pogba, as he cost Manchester £89m in 2016. However, City could be set to break that shortly by bringing in Jack Grealish for £100m - a move that is reportedly almost complete.

They could then raise the bar again if they do go after Kane, and agree to pay a fee in the region of £120m.

Will this be enough to convince Tottenham to sell Kane?

£120m is an eye-catching amount of money but it still might not be enough to convince Tottenham that they should part ways with Kane.

It has previously been reported that the north London club would want around £150m for the attacker, so City would still be some way short of this valuation.

Furthermore, Kane seems to have annoyed Tottenham with his antics this week, as the club are due to fine him for electing to stay away from training.

With this in mind, they may now be more determined than ever to keep hold of him, rather than accepting an offer below their asking price for Kane which will strengthen their Premier League rivals in the process.

