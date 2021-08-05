Total War: Warhammer 3: How To Pre-Order

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Total War: Warhammer 3 will be released in 2021 and details on how to pre-order the game have finally been revealed.

This third game in the saga has been confirmed to be the dramatic conclusion in the Total War series and gamers are thoroughly excited to see what it will entail.

Due to such excitement around the game, there have been some questions raised about whether there will be a beta, and we have provided all the latest updates.

No doubt the game will bring about an exciting tale, and there will be a lot of new features that will make this game the best in the series.

How To Pre-Order Total War: Warhammer 3

What will be very exciting for gaming fans to hear is the fact that the game is already available to pre-order.

It is also very simple for players to pre-order the game, and you can find out the multiple sites you can pre-order it off via the Total War: Warhammer 3 site.

The site shows that you can pre-order the copy of the game either via the Steam store or the Epic Games Store.

It is good that Warhammer have made it so easy to pre-order, and they have also revealed the price of the game.

For fans unsure whether they want to order or pre-order the game, there has been gameplay footage released to help make your mind up.

What is good to see is that the price is not too steep when you compare it to other games coming out at the same time.

For those wondering, the game will be £49.99 and this will be the same price on both Steam Store and the Epic Games Store.

Right now, there is no word as to whether there will be other editions of the game coming out, but if there are, these games will no doubt be slightly more expensive and have other exclusive content.

If such editions are released, we will provide you with all of the information you need to know right here.

