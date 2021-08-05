Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Daniel Dubois promises to “make himself known” in USA

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

British heavyweight boxing talent Daniel Dubois is aiming to "make a name" for himself in the USA when he fights later this month.

It was recently announced by promoter Frank Warren that the 23-year-old, along with fellow compatriot Tommy Fury, will taking a trip across the Atlantic to participate in the undercard of Jake Paul's matchup with Tyron Woodley.

Dubois will be taking on the American fighter Joe Cusumano, an American fighter who has yet to be knocked out in his career.

Also known as "Dynamite", Dubois is known for his ferocious punching power and devastating knockout blows, only losing once in his professional career at the hands of Joe Joyce last year.

Dubois committed

Speaking via Frank Warren's official Instagram page, Dubois is ready to embrace the bright lights of the States and hoping to make his name part of the boxing furniture across the pond.

"I'm good. I can't wait. It's going to be an amazing experience," he said. "I can't wait to take it with both hands.

"I want to take it, soak it all up, every fight of my era, the aim was to get to America, you know.

"You don't make it until you fight out there. I want to make myself known to American audiences and make a name for myself out there as well."

"I'm just going in there with the mindset to win and by any means necessary. If the knockout comes, it comes."

