Mick Schumacher has reflected on the first half of his rookie season in Formula 1 and described it, perhaps a little bluntly, as 'average.'

The German and teammate Nikita Mazepin have had to be content with touring round at the back of the field for most of this season, with Haas taking the decision before a wheel was turned this year to focus fully on 2022 and not develop their 2021 car at all - which is basically the same as their 2020 model.

Indeed, it's made for a tough experience for their two drivers but Mick, it's fair to say, has done the better job of the pair so far and has, overall, probably done all he could in sub-par equipment to try and impress.

Of course, he's had a few incidents along the way - perhaps to be expected for a driver in their first year - but he's also shown racecraft when he's had the chance, most notably at the weekend at the Hungaroring as he fought Max Verstappen in his ailing Red Bull hard for position.

That was great to see from Schumacher, who'll eventually want to be battling the likes of the Dutchman at the sharp end, but for now he's reflected on his first half of an F1 season and described it as rather par for the course:

“I think it was average.

“I’m not completely satisfied with how the first half has gone, but that’s also just part of the rookie year.

“My goal of course is to always do my best, but I still have work to do," Schumacher said to Bild, before looking back at the battle with Max.

“That was very instructive.

“It was very good for us to be in that duel, to feel what it is like to be in the middle of a fight like that and to defend your own position.”

Schumacher has lots of fans willing him on to bigger things in the future, and hopefully he can enjoy the second half of the season and look back on his first year with pride when all is said and done.

