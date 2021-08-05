Tokyo Olympics: Gold medallist Tamyra Mensah-Stock's WWE hopes boosted by Triple H tweet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock made history at the Tokyo Games this week by becoming the first black woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold medal.

She defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 in the freestyle wrestling final on Wednesday. Not only did she become the first black female gold medallist in the sport, but only the second American in history to earn the Olympic title.

Since her landmark victory, Mensah-Stock has revealed where the next chapter in her wrestling career could lie.

The 28-year-old was interviewed about her milestone gold medal and asked whether she believes she could handle WWE.

"I want to!" an excited Mensah-Stock replied.

Already, the US history-maker is setting her sights on the next chapter in her career. If the world's biggest wrestling stage is where she wants to go, she may have been given the green light.

Triple H has responded to Mensah-Stock's historic achievement and has potentially given her a huge leg up into the world of WWE.

"Congratulations on a history-making gold medal at the #TokyoOlympics! The door to WWE is always open!!" the wrestling legend and NXT founder tweeted.

The world of WWE is always evolving. New storylines unfold and new characters are regularly introduced – could gold medallist Tamyra Mensah-Stock be the next face to enter the ring?

