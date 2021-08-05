Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds weighing up swoop for Premier League prospect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After handing over the reins to Chris Hughton last year, Nottingham Forest would have been hoping to make a significant amount of progress in the Championship under the guidance of the 62-year-old.

However, despite showing glimpses of promise during the previous campaign, a lack of consistency ultimately culminated in the Reds being forced to settle for a 17th place finish in the second-tier.

Although Forest boasted the fifth-best defensive record in the second-tier, their progress was stifled by a lack of attacking creativity as they only managed to find the back of the net on 37 occasions.

In order to prevent his side from suffering from this issue next season, Hughton may need to bolster his options in this particular area between now and the end of the transfer window.

Ahead of the club's clash with Coventry City this weekend, Forest have been linked with a move for a winger who showed some real signs of promise during a recent loan spell with Lincoln City.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are reportedly interested in signing Morgan Rogers from Manchester City.

Whilst a loan move is believed to be the most likely way of sealing a deal this summer, it is understood that Forest could secure a permanent switch if they submit a £9m bid for the winger.

Yet to make a senior appearance for City, Rogers spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Sincil Bank.

The 19-year-old helped Lincoln reach the play-off final earlier this year by netting six goals and providing four assists for his former team-mates in 28 league appearances.

Forest could potentially face competition for Rogers who is understood to be on the radar of a number of unnamed sides.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Forest if they can convince Rogers to make the switch to the City Ground this summer.

Whilst it could be argued that meeting the Citizens' reported valuation would be a naïve decision due to the fact the winger has never played in the Championship before, the Reds ought to pursue a temporary move for Rogers.

As well being directly involved in 10 goals for Lincoln last season, the teenager managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 7.18 in League One which was only bettered by two of his former team-mates.

If he is able to adapt to life in the second-tier, Rogers may emerge as a key player for Forest as he could provide some much-needed service for the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor in the coming months.

