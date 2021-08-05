Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Think you've seen everything in the world of sport? Well think again... no, seriously, think again, because we are about to blow your mind!

The sport of MMA can be bizarre at the best of times, but not as unusual as what took place last Saturday.

For the first time, and hopefully the last time, a fighter named ‘Kung Fu Panda’ went up against not just one opponent, not two, but THREE opponents inside the Octagon.

Milosz 'Modlicha' Wlodkowski, Maciej 'Szwechu' Szwech and Norbert 'Neted' Grazka were the opponents in a wild Saturday night in Poland.

Panda, who clearly honestly thought he could win this one, looked completely isolated when he faced off with the three opponents. He must have been hit and kicked too many times in the head to agree to this and truly believe he could handle himself.

Fans across the world knew that he must be crazy to do this. I mean, even the referee knew that this bout wasn’t going to end well…

Things predictably took a turn for the worst for 'Kung Fu Panda' in the opening round. He was floored by the trio within a matter of seconds and soon, a brutal beatdown began.

Moments later, the referee stopped the bout with two minutes and 46 seconds on the clock. Surprising? Absolutely not. Ridiculous? Absolutely.

You can watch the highlights in full, albeit not that long, below!

Truly bonkers.

That’s not the only strange bout to take place in Poland, however.

Last year, a bizarre fight took place between ‘Disco Polo Star' and a dwarf influencer. Fame MMA pitted Marek Kruszel against Mateusz Krzyżanowski, aka 'Mini Majk', in a bout that was eagerly anticipated, with around 1.3 million viewers tuning in for the weigh-in.

Despite the huge size difference, 'Mini Majik' gave a decent performance in the Octagon landing a fair few strikes.

What happens in Poland will, hopefully, stay in Poland.

