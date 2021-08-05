Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE SummerSlam is one of the fabled 'Big Four' PPV events of the calendar year, alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series.

The company recently released a compilation video of the best moments in SummerSlam history, specifically from the Attitude Era (1997-2001).

WWE's Attitude Era is considered by many to be the best in company history, with greats like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H and Kurt Angle becoming major Superstars at the turn of the century.

WWE SummerSlam Moments from 1998-2001

Some of the iconic moments from the video include:

Shane McMahon taking a huge fall from SummerSlam 2001 in his match against Steve Blackman.

The Rock vs Triple H in a hellacious ladder match from SummerSlam 1998.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Undertaker for the WWE Championship from SummerSlam 1998.

Mankind winning the WWE Championship against Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H at SummerSlam 1999.

Bubba Ray Dudley taking a massive crash through multiple tables at SummerSlam 2000

Rob Van Dam facing Jeff Hardy for the WWE Hardcore Championship at SummerSlam 2001 in a ladder match.

Booker T vs The Rock for the WCW Championship at SummerSlam 2001

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

