Tokyo Olympics: Katarina Johnson-Thompson says finishing 200m was ‘a miracle’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

British heptathlon star Katarina Johnson-Thompson has released a heartfelt statement following her withdrawal from this year’s Olympics through injury.

The reigning world champion has struggled with injuries across the last 18 months and sustained a right calf injury in the 200m yesterday –– causing her to pull up as she neared the home straight.

Despite receiving medical assistance on the field, Johnson-Thompson declined the use of a wheelchair and somehow made it to the finish line.

The Brit later confirmed that she was unable to take any further part in the competition and would miss the remaining events.

Now, in an emotional post on Twitter, Johnson-Thompson has spoken out on her state of mind following yesterday’s misfortune.

The 28-year-old admitted that she was confident of winning a medal at this year’s Games, despite having had her preparation hampered by injury problems.

“To make it to the line was a miracle,” she stressed. “To not only do that but to be on my way to putting a decent score together, is heartbreaking. I truly believed I was capable of winning a medal despite having up to half a year of missed training.”

While her chance to cement herself in Olympic history was taken away from her, the British star emphasised how pleased she was with her courage to keep going. It would have been easy for the world champion to blame her injury and pull out before the competition, but she was determined to give it her all.

“More than ever, I am proud that I showed up, put myself out there and tried. It would have been very easy to shy away and pull out, to say I wasn’t ready and blame the injury but I’m not that type of athlete or person.

“I am a fighter, I’m gritty AF and I find it extremely hard to give up. I can rest easy knowing I applied myself every single day and pushed until I couldn’t push anymore.”

The heptathlete also revealed how much she’d given up to get this point and that it will take time to recover from the agony of having her Olympic medal hopes cruelly ended.

“I’ve sacrificed so much, moving my entire life to France 5 years ago away from my family and friends. I’ve lost heart knowing that the work my team I have done for the last 8 months was for this outcome and I hate that my story has played out in more heartbreak.

“I’ve been knocked [down] so many times and got back up, but it will take a lot of time for me to process this reality.”

What’s next for Johnson-Thompson then? Attention will surely now turn towards 2022, with a bumper year of athletics in store –– including the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the European Championships in Munich.

Most important, though, will be the World Championships in July, where the Brit will aim to defend the title she won in Doha in 2019.

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

News Now - Sport News