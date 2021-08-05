Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tragic news is emerging from Portugal today that Michael Ballack's 18-year-old son, Emilio, has been killed in a quad-bike accident.

According to reports in the Portuguese media, via a report in TalkSPORT, the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Ballack owns a plot of land in Troia, Portugal, and the tragic accident is believed to have happened near to that plot.

The former midfielder, who is considered one of Germany's greatest ever players, purchased the plot several years ago and he and his family have often spent their summer holidays there.

Ballack made 98 appearances for Die Mannschaft in a lengthy and very successful career.

He also spent four years at Stamford Bridge in the blue of Chelsea, winning one Premier League title and three FA Cups.

The news has not yet been confirmed by the family, but the official Chelsea Twitter feed has issued a brief statement expressing their deepest sympathies for the Blues hero.

The statement reads as follows:

"Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18.

"All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).



GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News