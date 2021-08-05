Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are amassing one of the greatest teams that the Premier League has ever seen.

Not only are the Blues entering the 2021/22 campaign as the Champions League holders, but they are looking to strengthen their squad in ways that could see them establish a new dynasty.

Despite having blown the bank with a slew of signings last summer, Roman Abramovich seems to be dipping deeper and deeper into his war chest in order to recruit a new centre forward.

Chelsea chasing Lukaku

And while the Blues have been linked to Erling Braut Haaland at every twist and turn this year, it looks as though they are now closing in on a dramatic reunion with Romelu Lukaku.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano confirmed this week that the west London club are now pushing to 'complete the deal as soon as possible' with Inter Milan set to receive more than €100 million.

The stunning deal would see Lukaku reunite with the club that first brought him to the Premier League, but for whom he never actually scored and only ever made 15 appearances.

Potential Kounde move

And he could be joined through the door by Jules Kounde - who was name-dropped by Romano as a 'priority' for the Blues as recently as August 4 - if an exit for Kurt Zouma can duly be secured.

As such, Chelsea are swaggering towards the 2021/22 campaign with some of the most formidable squad depth that you could possibly assemble across both the Premier League and Europe.

Besides, combine those two marquee signings with the spine of the Champions League-winning side and all the returning loanees for an embarrassment of riches at Thomas Tuchel's finger tips.

It's a remarkable situation that meant we couldn't resist imagining Chelsea's potential squad depth by the time the summer transfer window concludes and the new season truly gets underway.

Chelsea's potential squad depth

For the maximum impact, we're assuming the best-case scenario with both Lukaku and Kounde completing their moves and Chelsea keeping their outgoings to an absolute minimum.

Is it realistic that Chelsea will have quite this much depth? Perhaps not, but we're pretty confident that Tuchel will have options along these lines as far as the main contenders to start are concerned.

So, without further ado, be sure to check out Chelsea's potential squad depth down below:

Rival fans are hiding behind the sofa, aren't they?

Serious title contenders

Ok, sure, so it's unlikely that players like Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ross Barkley and Tammy Abraham will be sticking around, but it's insane that Chelsea could keep them on the books if they wanted to.

It goes to show that Chelsea's unbelievable riches and thorough use of the loan market means they can enter each season with such a mind-boggling degree of depth for the coaches to choose from.

And even if many of those players further down the rankings in each position do wave goodbye to Stamford Bridge this summer, you just know that a top-quality starlet will be there to replace them.

Wrestling the Premier League title away from Manchester City this season will take something special, but Chelsea will have no shortage of ammunition to try and make the impossible, possible.

