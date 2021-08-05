Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Grealish is set to become the most expensive English football player of all time after Manchester City agreed to pay Aston Villa £100 million, according to reports.

The 25-year-old midfielder - coveted by Pep Guardiola since he starred as England reached the Euro 2020 final this summer, is set to undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of a move to the Etihad, as per reports by BBC Sport and Sky Sports.

Grealish had been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United last year but Dean Smith's side held firm on their valuation and will receive a world record fee for an English player, eclipsing the £78m the Red Devils paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire in August 2019.

But while City fans patiently sit and wait for Grealish to dot the i's and cross the t's on his reported £300,000-per-week contract, GIVEMESPORT thought it would be a good idea to rank the most expensive English footballers of all time from worst to best. So we've done just that, bringing you the 15 most expensive Englishmen of all time, with a mixed bag of results...

Read more: Arsenal exclusive: James Maddison 'wouldn't say no' to a move to the Emirates

Read more: Ronaldo, Messi, Lukaku, Kane: Who has the most league goals since 2019/20?

(Editor's note - Jadon Sancho and Ben White are both absent from the list due to a lack of available and/or reliable data)

15. Andy Carroll - £35m to Liverpool

14. Danny Drinkwater - £35m to Chelsea

13. Michael Keane - 30m to Everton

12. Jordan Pickford - £30m to Everton

11. Ollie Watkins - £33m to Aston Villa

Liverpool's decision to sign Andy Carroll from Newcastle United for a then-club record fee of about £35m left many football fans scratching their heads and that's reflected by Carroll's statistics. Six goals in 58 appearances is frankly embarrassing.

Likewise, Chelsea fans may have just about forgiven the board for their decision to sign Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City for £35m in September 2017, but that doesn't excuse the fact that he is one of the worst signings in recent memory.

Similarly, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also had his fair share of problems at Goodison Park over the years, albeit this has often gone unnoticed owing to his performances in an England shirt.

James Maddison to Arsenal FEE SET! Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

10. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £49m to Manchester United

9. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - £35m to Liverpool

8. Luke Shaw - £27m to Manchester United

7. Harry Maguire - £78m to Manchester United

6. Ben Chilwell - £45m to Chelsea

Harry Maguire may be the world's most expensive defender in history, but despite his best efforts, United were unable to end their trophy drought after an embarrassing failure to beat Villareal in the Europa League final.

Chilwell meanwhile won the Champions League during his first season at Stamford Bridge, which takes some doing.

Romelu Lukaku Quiz: How well do you know the Chelsea-linked star?

1 of 12 How many games did Romelu Lukaku play at Euro 2020 for Belgium? 3 5 6 2

5. John Stones - £47.5m to Manchester City

4. David Beckham - £25m to Real Madrid

3. Kyle Walker - £45m to Manchester City

2. Raheem Sterling - £49m to Manchester City

1. Rio Ferdinand - £30m to Manchester United

David Beckham narrowly misses out on a podium finish despite winning the La Liga title in his final season at the Bernabeu Stadium.

His former teammate Rio Ferdinand is the best value for money after a trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford, with Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker taking second and third respectively.

The 42-year-old from Camberwell won trophy after trophy for Sir Alex Ferguson's side before moving to Queens Park Rangers for one season in 2014.

Read more: Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal: How much is every Premier League club's season ticket?

News Now - Sport News