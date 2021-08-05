Forza Horizon 5: System requirements confirmed so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 is on the way and drivers are getting ready to start their engines and push their pedal to the metal.

The developers have been hard at work of bringing the virtual driving sim to next-generation consoles Xbox Series X/S for the very first time, as well as providing a solid platform for PC gamers with advanced setups.

Playground Games have, slowly but surely, releasing more content across the gaming community in regards to what will be included in the latest Forza title, with the landscape being move from the UK to Mexico with enhanced graphical features such as vegetation, car noises and environments.

On the game's official YouTube channel, the developers have been releasing weekly episodes, titled "Let’s ¡Go!", where the game's designers have broken down different elements of Forza Horizon 5.

With this in mind, specifically for those PC players who are gaming on a budget, Playground have highlighted the system capabilities that are required in order to play the latest Forza.

While there is not long to wait until the game's official release, here is everything that we know so far regarding system requirements.

Forza Horizon 5 System Requirements

As of 5th August 2021, only the minimum requirements have been listed by the developers (via PCGamer). To play Forza Horizon 5, you will need the following;

Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVidia GTX 760 OR AMD RX 460

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Usually, recommended requirements are also released by gaming developers but Playground are yet to do this at this time.

With the stunning graphics that we have seen so far, players will be keen to see what settings are going to be suggested.

But fear not! We will provide more information as we receive it in the near future.

