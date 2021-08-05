Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Usain Bolt will go down in history as arguably the greatest sprinter of all time.

He will forever be remembered for his success on the track over the years, but there is also another moment during his career which went quite viral. By quite viral, we mean it has garnered over 30 million views on YouTube.

During the 2012 Diamond League in Oslo, Sweden, Bolt, who comfortably won the 100m dash with a time of 9.79 seconds, crashed into a flower girl following the conclusion of the race.

As the Jamaican sensation was slowing down at the bend, what he did not notice was the flower girl standing in front of him. Bolt crashed right into her, but amazingly, was able to keep her from falling to the ground.

To be able to suddenly slow down after moving with so much momentum is truly amazing. This clip goes to show that Bolt is not just fast, but strong too!

The two then shared a brief hug as Bolt basked in all his glory.

What makes this memorable clip even better is the comments that came along with it. Many were stunned by Bolt’s ability to keep the flower girl from falling, as one user said: “This was beautiful how he protected her no matter how she kept almost falling!!! Way to go Bolt!!!”

Another dropped a comment down beneath which read: "Such a gentleman that he didn’t let her fall."

Ferd San couldn't help but notice Bolt's strength to rescue the girl, as he posted: "He’s so damn strong, he kept his momentum and basically scooped her up and kept going lol."

There were even a few nostalgic comments with regards to reliving some of Bolt’s unforgettable moments during his sprinting career.

“It's Olympics season and you just miss seeing Bolt on track then you go on YT and watch old videos,” said one user.

After winning the 100m dashes in Rome and Brussels as well, Bolt ultimately clinched the gold medal in the 2012 Diamond League. Coupled with his sensational showing at the London Games, 2012 was a year to remember for sprinting’s most esteemed figure.

