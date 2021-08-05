Celtic Transfer News: Update on Premier League interest in Odsonne Edouard emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brighton are in talks with Celtic over the potential signing of Odsonne Edouard, Football Insider reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Odsonne Edouard?

The report discloses that the clubs are in discussions over a possible transfer, and Brighton are keen to get a deal done ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

Accordingly, the South Coast club are 'hopeful' of clinching a deal for the former PSG man in the next 10 days.

The Seagulls start their league campaign with a trip to Burnley on the 14th of August, and it seems that they would like to have Edouard in their squad by that time.

Does that timeline also suit Celtic?

The timeline could suit Celtic as if they sell Edouard in the next 10 days it gives the club extra time to find a replacement in the transfer window.

On the other hand, if the player leaves towards the end of the window, Celtic could perhaps make more money from clubs that are desperate to sign a striker and end up in a bidding war.

There doesn't appear to be any official bids for the forward currently, but that could change the closer we get to the transfer window closing on the 31st of August.

How has Edouard performed so far this season?

Edouard hasn't been in the best of form for Celtic this season. Ange Postecoglou has selected him to start in all three competitive matches, and he hasn't managed to find the back of the net once.

He was guilty of missing a great chance against Midtjylland in the first leg of the Champions League qualifier. With the Hoops one-nil up, he couldn't finish a one-on-one opportunity and moments later the Danish side equalised.

Despite that miss, Postecoglou has kept faith in the striker, and he started both the second leg against Midtjylland and the recent league game against Hearts. Unfortunately for the player and his manager, Celtic didn't win either of those games and Edouard failed to score.

Will Celtic need to find a replacement for Edouard?

Should Edouard leave Celtic in the next 10 days, the club will need to sign a replacement. Even though he hasn't started this season in the best of form, on his day Edouard is a very good goal scorer - currently the best that Celtic have in the squad.

Last season the 23-year-old scored 22 goals. The other strikers in the Hoops' squad at the moment didn't come close to that total. Albian Ajeti scored six times, whilst Leigh Griffiths contributed seven goals.

Edouard's scoring record will be the main reason that Postecoglou has kept faith in him. If Edouard does depart, those goals will have to be replaced.

