Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke out on a lot of topics during his appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’. A topic that was obviously going to come up was his feud and fight with Conor McGregor.

During Khabib and McGregor’s bout in October 2018, The Eagle claimed victory via a neck-crank submission, which meant the Russian would retain the UFC lightweight championship.

Of course, we all now know how that manoeuvre ended. McGregor tapped out, handing Khabib the win and kickstarting an almighty scrap both inside and outside of the Octagon.

As the controverisl fight was brought up during the podcast, it's clear that Khabib still has fond memories of defeating McGregor, and it's also clear that he's still surprised by the fact the Irishman tapped out.

Of course, he also couldn't resist taking a cheeky swipe at his nemesis for quitting.

When talking about the memorable move, Khabib said: “When I caught his neck, and choked him, he tapped you know, and then I thought, you brought thousands of people from Ireland here to a different part of the world and you tap in front of them.

“You talk about being a warrior or something like this? How you can tap? Go to sleep.”

Khabib had lots to say about his rival, as he also spoke out on McGregor’s “good and evil” tweet about the death of The Eagle’s father.

The Russian's winning mentality ousted McGregor’s in that fight, and more so following their bout as Khabib went on to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Earlier this year, several rumours circulated the internet regarding a potential rematch between Khabib and McGregor, but following the Irishman’s defeat to Dustin Poirier, Khabib announced that he was indeed retired and that his days in the Octagon were over.

Khabib’s last fight came in October 2020 where he beat Justin Gaethje to record the 29th win of his undefeated career. He announced his retirement from MMA during his post-fight interview.

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

After retiring, Khabib bought Russian-based MMA promotion company Gorilla Fighting Championship for approximately $1 million. He then renamed it to Eagle Fighting Championship.

Although his fighting days are over, he still enjoys taking a trip down memory lane. Especially when it involves taking swipes at Conor McGregor.

News Now - Sport News