Fanteam.com are changing the way we play season-long Fantasy Football

We’re edging closer to the start of a new Premier League season, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to get our fantasy football teams locked in.

We all play fantasy football, whether it’s FPL, Sky Fantasy, Sun Dream Team or a form of draft fantasy football, and many of us will be playing for a cash prize amongst friends in private mini-leagues.

But what if you could play for more than just a few hundred quid with your mates? What if you could put your fantasy skills to the test for the chance to win £200k? Well, you can do just that with FanTeam.com, who are changing the fantasy football landscape across the UK and Europe by offering a huge £1million prize pool ahead of the 21/22 fantasy football season.

With an engaging social media strategy and a hugely impressive fantasy football platform, FanTeam.com really are the big game changers on the fantasy football scene right now.

For a small £20 stake, you can have a chance to win life-changing money if you think you have the fantasy football minerals. All you need to do is finish in the top 5k to guarantee doubling your cash, while a top 100 finish will ensure you’re taking home at least £1,000 come May 2022.

Still not convinced? Well, if you’re used to doing incredibly well in FPL against over 7.5m other players worldwide, then you should be backing yourself for a financial reward with FanTeam.com, which has a very similar scoring structure to FPL, but players can also earn fantasy points for shots on target and winning games, while they can also lose points for giving away penalties or free-kicks that lead to a goal.

The pricing structure is similar, too, with £100m to spend on 15 players, while the most expensive players are priced far more competitively, meaning you have to really consider which elite players to have in your squad.

Me? Harry Kane is the first name in my squad, regardless of which club he’s playing for next season. With points up for grabs for shots on target, I would be mad not to pick the player who had the most shots on target in the Premier League last season. My plan is to then build a squad of creative players and defenders with high assist and goal chances in order to maximise my fantasy points potential.

For someone who is a passionate and financially competitive fantasy football player, FanTeam.com is a no-brainer for me. The opportunity to win up to £200k with just a £20 stake is too good an opportunity to turn down.

I certainly back myself to win it, but do you?

How to join FanTeam's Premier League 2021/22 Fantasy Football tournament:

To sign up, you need to be over 18, Gamble Aware and meet FanTeam's terms and conditions. Otherwise, just follow these steps...

- Head to FanTeam and sign up - click here

- Join the '£1m Fantasy Premier League' tournament and pay your £20 entry fee

- Create a team and click 'Enter Tournament'

