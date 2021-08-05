FIFA 22: Huge Career Mode details leaked online

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

More leaks emerged online regarding FIFA 22 and one of the series' favourite game modes, Career Mode.

Hoards of players in the gaming community have been anxiously awaiting more information regarding the latest virtual football franchise, which has become one of the biggest games of its kind across the globe.

While the FIFA franchise is set to make its debut on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, there are an array of new features that are on the way, not just the impressive HyperMotion technology.

Strap yourselves in - because there is a lot to get through!

FIFA 22 Career Mode

Finally, after months of players wondering what is coming. Here is what has been revealed online.

First off, we got a glimpse of a video that shows fully customisable kits, crest and stadium with your own club, thanks to EA SPORTS FIFA esports on YouTube.

Secondly, the same channel illustrated the squad builder menu that provides options regarding the overall rating, squad age, transfer budget and board expectations.

This will help you fully populate your side and take complete control over what sort of squad you are after.

An array of team crests and kits will be available, including official templates from the likes of Adidas, as you can see below.

Something that is being emphasised in this year's game is the relationship you have with your manager, with menus being shown by FUTZone on Twitter illustrating the current status of the bond with your superiors.

EA SPORTS FIFA esports also gave us an insight into another blend of animations coupled with graphical inputs. This time, concerning match objectives. The video shows the players walking out onto the pitch with the objectives right about the player's heads.

What could turn out to be one of the most interesting new features, thanks to FUTZone, is an intriguing levelling up system in Player Career Mode, which provides skill points and perks as you progress through the ranks.

If you thought that was all, then you were mistaken!

Stadium customisation is finally coming to FIFA! Not only can you select what arena you play in, but also choose your stadium and seat colours, as well as pitch patterns, net colours and the atmosphere that it generates.

All-new cut scenes will feature in FIFA 22 as well, including during Manager Career Mode where you are carrying out transfer negotiations (via FUTZone).

As well as this, dressing room atmosphere cutscenes will also feature that show the celebrations if your team wins a trophy.

Also, if you become a top-performing player in Player Career Mode, fans of your club will unveil a Dynamic Tifo that will appear behind the goal.

To add the cherry onto the already glorious FIFA cake, these implementations will allegedly not be exclusive for next-generation platforms, which may be a consolation for PC gamers that have been told that HyperMotion will not be featured.

FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

